Two Weld County sheriff's deputies injured during firearms training

CARR, Colo. — Two Weld County sheriff's deputies were injured during firearms training on Tuesday.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were participating in training at the Sam Brownlee Training Center in Carr.

Toward the end of the training, while the deputies were no longer on the firing line and securing their gear, the sheriff's office said a deputy discharged their firearm, injuring themselves and a fellow deputy.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

WCSO said there is no danger to the public, and the incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.