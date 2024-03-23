Watch Now
Two-vehicle crash in Westminster leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 19:23:02-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and injured two others Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of West 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said a man driving a pick-up truck, traveling northbound on Sheridan Boulevard, was attempting to turn left onto West 76th Avenue when he collided with a southbound Dodge pick-up truck.

The Dodge was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, according to police. The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The man driving the other pick-up truck also sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Sheridan Boulevard was shut down in the area for hours. The investigation into what caused the crash continues.

