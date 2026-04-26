Two teens injured after car crashes into second story of Security‑Widefield church

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol says two teens were injured, one critically, after crashing their car into a Security-Widefield church Saturday night.

An 18-year-old male driver and a 14-year-old male passenger, both from Colorado Springs, were in a Subaru WRX when it went off Main Street, hit a boulder, went airborne, and crashed into the second story of a church, according to CSP.

CSP

Troopers said the driver sustained critical, life-threatening injuries, while the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals.

No one was inside the church at the time of the crash. The extent of damage to the building is not known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

CSP’s Vehicular Crimes Unit asks anyone with information to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424 and reference case number VC260123.