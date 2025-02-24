Two teens, including an endangered runaway, reported missing from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two young teens, including one who is considered an endangered runaway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the teens as 13-year old Angela Summers-Pennell, who goes by Noah, and 14-year old Kaylin Kaufman, who goes by Charlie.

Summers-Pennell is considered endangered due to the teen's age. Summers-Pennell was last seen near Fairmount Park around 8:30 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The 13-year-old may be with Kaufman, who was reported missing from the area of W. 64th Avenue and Easley Road in Arvada, the sheriff's office said.

A photo of Kaufman was not immediately available.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Jeffcom non-emergency number at 303-980-7300.