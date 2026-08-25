Two teens found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two teenagers were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home Monday morning.

Lakewood police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Benton Street around 9:43 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting multiple people had been shot.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman, identified as Yorbelis Del Valle Gutierrez-Arenas of Lakewood, and a 16-year-old boy dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said who the suspected shooter is. The identity of the 16-year-old male will not be released to the public because he is a juvenile.

Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the community. The case remains under investigation.

