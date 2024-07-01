Watch Now
Two teens arrested following pursuit in Douglas County

The two were allegedly connected to attempted vehicle break-ins in Castle Pines.
Two teens arrested following Douglas County pursuit 7-1-24
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 01, 2024

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Two teens were arrested following a pursuit in Douglas County Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of people in a black truck possibly breaking into cars in Castle Pines. Deputies spotted the truck and learned it was reported stolen out of Denver.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away. Dashcam video shows a sheriff's vehicle eventually forcing the truck to spin out and stop.

Two teens were taken into custody. Deputies also located a handgun inside the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy from Aurora, was arrested for "charges associated with motor vehicle theft" and possession of a handgun. The passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Aurora, was arrested for possession of a handgun and attempted motor vehicle trespass.

