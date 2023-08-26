Two teens arrested at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver Friday; one was wanted ‘on a significant warrant’

DENVER – Two teenagers were arrested at Thomas Jefferson High School earlier Friday, which forced staff to place the school on a brief lockdown.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. when one of the teens tried to enroll at the school, located at 3950 S. Holly St., and it was discovered that the student “was wanted on a significant felony warrant from a neighboring jurisdiction,” according to DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas.

Casillas said the teen with the warrant tried to flee the school after he was discovered but was taken into custody by a school resource officer (SRO). The teen’s sibling, who was also trying to enroll at the school, tried to intervene and was also arrested, he said.

The school resource officer called for help because the juveniles were resisting and multiple DPD officers responded to the school, according to Casillas.

Our partners at The Denver Post report the school was placed on a brief, 15-minute lockdown.

“There was no threat to students or staff, the lockdown was made out of an abundance of caution,” DPS spokesman Scott Pribble told the newspaper.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 25, 6pm