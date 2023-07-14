Eastbound I-70 reopens at Quebec Street after two people shot

DENVER — Interstate 70 has reopened early Friday morning as police investigate a shooting near Quebec Street.
Denver Police tweeted shortly after 1:15 a.m. that two people were shot and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The interstate was closed as the investigation continued.
Police are working to develop information about a suspect or suspects.
Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said to navigate the closure, it appeared drivers coming off eastbound 70 will need to make a right turn on Oneida to Sandown, then make a left to Quebec and left onto the interstate.
This is a breaking news story, refresh this page for the latest updates.
The Follow Up
