Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eastbound I-70 reopens at Quebec Street after two people shot

Denver Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 70 near Quebec Street
Denver Police investigate shooting on Interstate 70
Colorado Department of Transportation
Eastbound Interstate 70 closed for shooting investigation
Denver Police investigate shooting on Interstate 70
Posted at 3:42 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 06:32:21-04

DENVER — Interstate 70 has reopened early Friday morning as police investigate a shooting near Quebec Street.

Denver Police tweeted shortly after 1:15 a.m. that two people were shot and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The interstate was closed as the investigation continued.

Police are working to develop information about a suspect or suspects.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said to navigate the closure, it appeared drivers coming off eastbound 70 will need to make a right turn on Oneida to Sandown, then make a left to Quebec and left onto the interstate.

This is a breaking news story, refresh this page for the latest updates.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed