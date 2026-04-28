Two people taken to hospital after reported stabbing in Cap Hill

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Denver Police Department officials said just after noon on Tuesday.

Police said the condition of the two victims was unknown in a post on X.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Logan Street and caused closures on 12th Avenue between Pennsylvania and Grant streets for the investigation, per police. Officials advised alternate routes in a 12:45 p.m. post.

Officials said investigators were "working to develop suspect info."

No additional information about the incident, victims or suspect was available Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story that may be updated.