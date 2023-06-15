Two people injured in downtown Denver shooting, police investigation underway

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that happened after the Nuggets championship parade had moved through the downtown area on Thursday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 1:14 p.m., well after the parade had wrapped up. The gunfire rang out around 17th Street and Curtis Street.

Two injured people were located, the department said. Their condition is not known as of 1:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

