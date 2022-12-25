Watch Now
Two people found deceased in apartment building in Aurora on Saturday

Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 24, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found deceased inside an Aurora apartment building on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Boston Street after receiving a call from an anonymous person requesting a welfare check at the residence.

When police arrived, they found two adults inside. Both had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims. The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.

