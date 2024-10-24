Two people arrested in connection with overnight shooting along I-25 in Denver

DENVER — Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting along Interstate 25 in Denver overnight Friday.

The shooting happened around 3:12 a.m. Friday along southbound I-25 south of Colorado Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot. The two eventually stopped on the shoulder of the highway near Belleview Avenue.

The men were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Denver PD.

The department said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that preceded the shooting.

Officers arrested Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35, for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Denver PD said there may be additional suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7847.