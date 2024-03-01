Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Denver's Westwood neighborhood

DENVER — Two pedestrians were seriously hurt after they were struck by a vehicle in Denver's Westwood neighborhood Thursday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 6:26 p.m. at Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue.

#HeadsUp Officers are investigating a crash at Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Ave. involving a motorist and two pedestrians resulting in serious injuries . Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/8H0O7UWz0d — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 1, 2024

The two pedestrians sustained "serious injuries," according to Denver police. The driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating, the department said.

This is a developing story.