Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Denver's Westwood neighborhood

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue 2-29-24
Posted at 8:24 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 22:33:53-05

DENVER — Two pedestrians were seriously hurt after they were struck by a vehicle in Denver's Westwood neighborhood Thursday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 6:26 p.m. at Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue.

The two pedestrians sustained "serious injuries," according to Denver police. The driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating, the department said.

This is a developing story.

