Two new drop-off locations open for Denver Rescue Mission's Turkey Drive

The nonprofit said it is seeking 2,000 more frozen turkeys to reach its goal of 15,000.
At the Lawrence Street Community Center in Denver, each guest is met with the warm smile of Lawrence Kenyon.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Nov 17, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission is seeking 2,000 frozen turkey donations to distribute to families and individuals facing hunger and homelessness, and has opened two new drop-off locations.

Denver Rescue Mission has been collecting turkeys since Nov. 1, and currently has 13,000 through direct donations or donor financial gifts.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit announced on Thursday that donors can drop-off frozen turkeys at two new locations this year:

Each year, Denver Rescue Mission works to collect 15,000 turkeys for its annual Turkey Drive to help people in need. In addition to making meals for its guests, volunteers also distribute 3,000 "Thanksgiving Banquets-in-a-Box."
"Our services and programs are critical this year, and each quality Thanksgiving meal we provide brings hope and dignity to a neighbor experiencing homelessness," the nonprofit wrote on its website.

Anybody can give a financial donation by calling 303-313-2403.

