Two missing Colorado juveniles found after traffic stop in Nebraska, driver arrested

Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 08:22:58-04

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located two missing juveniles from Colorado and arrested the driver, also from Colorado, along Interstate 80.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a NSP trooper saw a Chevrolet Colorado without a headlight on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247, around York. The trooper stopped the driver.

During the stop, the trooper found that the car's license plate belonged to another vehicle and the pickup was reported stolen from Colorado.

The 18-year-old driver was taken into custody by troopers.

Two juvenile passengers — 17 and 12 years old — had been reported missing from Peyton and Pueblo.

The troops also learned that the driver was in violation of a protection order against one of the passengers.

The driver was taken into custody for theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more, kidnapping, violating a protection order, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, and other charges, according to NSP.

In Nebraska, 18 is still a minor so the suspect's name was not released.

NSP has been in contact with local agencies in Colorado about the investigation.

