Two men arrested in connection with 2021 home invasion in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were arrested two years after they allegedly burglarized a southern Colorado home and stole the homeowner's truck, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Jalen A. Rojas, 28, and Christopher Lujan, 32, were arrested Thursday for second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft.

On December 27, 2021, deputies were called out for a report of a home invasion in the 25000 block of County Farm Road. The homeowner told deputies she heard a noise in her basement and went downstairs to investigate when she found a man had broken into her house.

The homeowner startled the man, who ran through the garage and out of the home, according to the sheriff's office. He and a second man hopped into the homeowner's truck and drove away. The truck was later recovered.

Investigators collected evidence for the truck that was "matched" to Rojas and Lujan, according to the sheriff's office.

“Our detective did a great work on this investigation in collecting evidence and working hard to match that evidence to the suspects,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero in a statement. “The detective pursued leads and evidence for more than two years and his patience and persistence paid off, leading to the arrests of these two suspects.”