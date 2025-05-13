Two Longmont men, in separate cases, face charges related to child sexual abuse material, BCSO says Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — In separate instances, two Longmont men have been arrested on charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material, the sheriff's office announced on Tuesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office published two press releases on Tuesday afternoon on these cases, which are not related.

The sheriff's office first shared that Robert Keith Trujillo, 21, of Longmont had been arrested on May 10 and faces seven counts: two counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession with intent to distribute), four counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession of videos) and one count of sexual exploitation of a child (possession of an image). All of the charges are felonies.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.

The investigation into Trujillo began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force learned that a suspect who was distributing child sexual abuse material appeared to be in the Boulder County area. ICAC sent the information to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab to investigate further. An investigator identified the suspect as Trujillo and obtained a search warrant for his home along the 2300 block of Wedgewood Avenue in Longmont, the sheriff's office said. During the search, authorities found several electronic devices and the subsequent investigation of them led to an arrest warrant for Trujillo.

The sheriff's office's second press release was published about 20 minutes after the first. This one described the case against 58-year-old Lane Robert Christensen, who was arrested on May 9 on one count of sexual exploitation of a child relating to possession of child sexual abuse material. This is a class 5 felony.

This case started the same as Trujillo's, with ICAC learning about child sexual abuse material that appeared to come from a person in the Boulder County area. The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab also investigated this case and an investigator identified Christensen as the suspect.

A search warrant was obtained for his home along the 700 block of Hallmark Lane in Longmont, where multiple electronic devices were seized, the sheriff's office said. The evidence led to a warrant for his arrest.

Christensen was booked into the jail with a $5,000 bond.