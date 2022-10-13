Two killed in suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Interstate 25 in Douglas County Wednesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a group of four people was experiencing vehicle trouble in the acceleration lane of northbound I-25 near Castle Rock. CSP said a trooper responded to help the group from Aurora with a missing tire on the shoulder of the road.

According to the agency, the trooper told two people from the group to get back inside the vehicle as a safety precaution. A short time later, the trooper was walking away from the two when a car took over the shoulder, CSP said. The driver struck the two people, killing them instantly, then hit the guardrail, which disabled the vehicle, according to CSP.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

CSP only identified the driver as a Castle Rock resident and suspects they were impaired. The driver was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

“Two lives ended due to one person’s choice to selfishly get behind the wheel while impaired,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard said in a press release. “This tragedy is another example of people failing to act responsibly, failing to make a plan for a sober ride, and failing to drive within their designated lane. Five lives changed in the blink of an eye and it didn’t have to happen.”

Of the fatal crashes investigated by CSP from January through July, 18% were caused by an impaired driver, the agency said.