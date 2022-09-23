Two elderly at-risk persons missing in Jefferson County found safe

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Two elderly people in Jefferson County who were reported missing Friday morning were found safe, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The two people, whose names have been removed from this story, last seen near the intersection of S. Van Gordon Way and W. Quincy Avenue. Deputies did not provide a date for when they were last seen. The two were an 83-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

The sheriff's office did not say where they were located but did say they were safe.