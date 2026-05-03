Two Denver Police Department officers shoot suspect near 16th Street Sunday morning

DENVER — Two Denver Police Department officers discharged their guns, hitting a suspect numerous times near 16th Street and California Street early Sunday morning.

In a briefing, Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas said DPD received a call about a shooting near 16th Street just before 2 a.m.

UPDATE #2: Briefing Regarding Officer-Involved Shooting https://t.co/qD3E4gFI0g — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2026

Officers responded to that call and confronted the shooting suspect, who Chief Thomas said had a gun. The chief added officers on scene instructed the suspect to drop their weapon, but ultimately two officers felt they were in danger and discharged their weapons.

Chief Thomas said the suspect was "hit by gunfire numerous times", and the officers provided first aid before the suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Denver Police say the condition of the victim in the initial shooting is unknown.