Two people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive early Friday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).
The crash happened at 2:57 a.m. on northbound I-25 at 6th Ave. Northbound I-25 interstate shut down between Santa Fe Drive and 6th Ave. for more nearly four hours. The stretch of highway reopened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, Sergeant Katherine McCandless with DPD said. They were both driving when the wreck happened. No one else was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to DPD.
