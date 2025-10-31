Two people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive early Friday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened at 2:57 a.m. on northbound I-25 at 6th Ave. Northbound I-25 interstate shut down between Santa Fe Drive and 6th Ave. for more nearly four hours. The stretch of highway reopened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, Sergeant Katherine McCandless with DPD said. They were both driving when the wreck happened. No one else was taken to the hospital.

2 people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to DPD.