Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

Two people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday morning

Denver police are investigating a fatal crash that closed northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday morning. Two people were killed.
2 people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday
Fatal I-25 crash at 6th Avenue
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Two people were killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive early Friday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened at 2:57 a.m. on northbound I-25 at 6th Ave. Northbound I-25 interstate shut down between Santa Fe Drive and 6th Ave. for more nearly four hours. The stretch of highway reopened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, Sergeant Katherine McCandless with DPD said. They were both driving when the wreck happened. No one else was taken to the hospital.

2 people die in crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Drive Friday

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to DPD.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

traffic.jpg