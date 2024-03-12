Two climbers rescued from Redgarden Wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two climbers were rescued from the Redgarden Wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park 11 hours after they became stuck, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Boulder County Communications was notified that two climbers were stuck on the top pitch of the T-2 climb located on Tower Two of the Redgarden Wall.

The climbers — identified as a 22-year-old Boulder man and a 20-year-old Boulder man — started their ascent at 2 p.m. but "moved slower than expected," the sheriff's office said. By the time they realized they needed to bail from the route, it was getting dark and they did not feel safe rappelling down, especially since they did not have headlamps.

Rescuers found the two using spotlights. A team from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group ascended the East Slabs and climbed to the top of Tower Two. The rescuers then rappelled down to the stuck climbers and helped them up to the top of the climb, where they were assisted down, the sheriff's office said.

The climbers did not require medical attention, according to BCSO. Both climbers were able to walk to the trailhead. The sheriff's office said the second climber arrived back at the parking lot at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.