Two Clear Creek County deputies taken to hospital, 10 vehicles involved in eastbound I-70 crash Thursday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two Clear Creek County deputies were taken to a hospital after a crash involving 10 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 70, according to a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol.

Officials with CSP said troopers responded to the crash around 11:25 a.m. on eastbound I-70 at milepost 228. The deputies had been struck while helping a motorist.

Initial reports indicated the deputies were assisting a semi that may have been on fire, CSP said.

While the deputies were helping the vehicle, another vehicle struck three deputy patrol vehicles. That caused a crash that involved four additional vehicles and one more semi, for a total of 10 vehicles, according to CSP.

Two of the three deputies were taken to a hospital. CSP said one was taken for possible injuries and the other as a precaution. The third deputy was not hurt.

One motorist was flown to a hospital because of injuries. Three more motorists with injuries were taken by ground ambulance, CSP said.

A spokesperson for the state patrol told Denver7 there were reports of nine injuries. Six people were taken to a local hospital, and three received reduced medical transport. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for an extended period of time, and traffic is being diverted.

A spokesperson with St. Anthony's Hospital told Denver7 they received six people. One has been released, two are in critical condition and three are in fair condition.