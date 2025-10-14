Two boys seriously injured in mid-air dirt bike crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two boys—13 and 14 years old—were seriously injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after crashing on their dirt bikes in El Paso County Monday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

It happened around 5:42 inside an abandoned golf course near Rolling Ridge Road.

Troopers said the two boys were each riding a bike—Yamaha and Kawasaki dirt bikes—when they collided mid-air on a hill.

The back tire of the airborne Yamaha struck the 13-year-old rider’s head. Troopers said both were wearing helmets.

The CSP said when a trooper arrived, both riders were found on the ground, separated from their dirt bikes.

The 14-year-old was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The 13-year-old was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.