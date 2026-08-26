Two arrested in Utah in connection with deadly Mesa County hit-and-run

LOMA, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol announced the arrest of two people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mesa County early Monday morning.

According to the CSP, Aaron Mackinnon, 48, was taken into custody in Vernal, Utah, and is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Rusty Vogt, 44, was also arrested and is charged with felony accessory. Both men are being extradited to Mesa County.

The crash occurred around 2:12 a.m. on Highway 139 south of Loma and left a 35-year-old man dead.

Troopers said the man was sitting in the northbound lane when he was struck by a light-colored SUV and dragged about 130 feet. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His name has not been released.

It’s unclear why the victim was sitting in the roadway.

CSP said the crash investigation is ongoing, with no cause determined at this time.

