Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two adults, two children die in apparent murder-suicide in La Junta, CBI says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police,Car,With,Siren,Light,Closeup,On,Green,Background,,Selective
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 12, 2024

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two adults and two children died in an apparent murder-suicide in La Junta on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI said police officers with the La Junta Police Department were called to a home along the 1100 block of Smithland Avenue, just east of City Park, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found that two adults and two children had been shot inside the residence.

The adults and one child had died at the scene. The second child was transported to a hospital and later died, CBI said.

Based on initial information, CBI said this was not a random incident and the four people knew each other. Their relationship is not yet clear.

CBI said it has few details about this case. Anybody with information is asked to call the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 12, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News