Two adults, two children die in apparent murder-suicide in La Junta, CBI says

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two adults and two children died in an apparent murder-suicide in La Junta on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI said police officers with the La Junta Police Department were called to a home along the 1100 block of Smithland Avenue, just east of City Park, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found that two adults and two children had been shot inside the residence.

The adults and one child had died at the scene. The second child was transported to a hospital and later died, CBI said.

Based on initial information, CBI said this was not a random incident and the four people knew each other. Their relationship is not yet clear.

CBI said it has few details about this case. Anybody with information is asked to call the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 12, 8am