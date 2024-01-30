Two adults found dead in Fort Collins house when police called to investigate possible hostage situation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police found two deceased adults near a firearm on Monday afternoon after a person called to report a possible hostage situation at the home.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Fort Collins Police Services received a call from a person who believed an acquaintance was being held against her will by her husband at a home along the 2900 block of Middlesborough Court, the department said.

Officers responded to the home and surrounded it. They attempted to contact anybody who was inside, but were not successful and did not hear anybody, the department said.

When detectives arrived, they started to draft a search warrant so officers could legally enter the house. Meanwhile, police and Poudre Fire Authority worked to prepare to go into the home.

Fort Collins Police SWAT responded to the home as well, since authorities did not know if a person was being held hostage inside.

Once the search warrant was signed, the SWAT team forced entry. Two deceased adults were found inside. A firearm was nearby. The police department said this is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the individuals' identities, as well as manner and cause of death, at a later date.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Det. Kristie Allen at 970-416-2385.