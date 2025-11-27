Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Turning waste into taste: How a Fort Lupton family is giving their farm animals donated pumpkins

What do you do with dozens of leftover pumpkins after Thanksgiving? One Fort Lupton family has found the perfect solution – and their farm animals couldn't be happier.
Posted
and last updated
What do you do with dozens of leftover pumpkins after Thanksgiving? One Fort Lupton family has found the perfect solution – and their farm animals couldn't be happier.
Gourd gratitude: Fort Lupton farm animals feast on donated pumpkins
fort lupton farm.png
eating pumpkins.jpg
farm animal with pumpkin .jpg

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Life is not quiet for the Rigley family, who have chickens, ducks, cows, goats, and other farm animals on their property. Feeding the animals requires some extra muscle as the children smash pumpkins open so these furry and feathery friends have a nice bite to enjoy.

Thirteen-year-old Lainey Rigley and her siblings, Samantha and Jonathan, get to work to open up these gourds. They know pumpkins are not just for people but for their furry and feathery friends to enjoy.

"One, it helps with feed; we don't have to pay too much on feed, and two, it's fun for our animals to have something new to eat," Rigley said.

goat eating pumpkin.jpg

While the chickens and goats have their gourds, Rigley explained that the pumpkins have vitamins and minerals, making them a good food for them to enjoy.

"I do think they look forward to it, and I think that like every day when they finish the pumpkin, every time they finish the pumpkin, they're excited for a new one," Rigley said.

As Thanksgiving celebrations wind down and Christmas decorations go up, the Rigley family is accepting unpainted and uncarved pumpkins.

Samantha with Craig.jpg

If you would like to drop off some donations, you can send an email to goatslovepumpkins@gmail.com, and if you are not in the Fort Lupton area, they recommend reaching out to other local farms that may have a similar practice in place.

While it may also seem far away, the Rigely family will also accept any Christmas tree donations for their animals as long as the trees are not sprayed with any kind of chemicals.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Maggy Wolanske
Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske is a multimedia journalist who covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on climate and environment, as well as stories impacting animals and wildlife. If you’d like to get in touch with Maggy, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.