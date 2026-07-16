Trump to address the nation tonight on election security, citing new 2020 election intelligence

Denver7 will not carry President Donald Trump's speech on-air because ABC has chosen not to broadcast it. However, viewers can watch a live stream of Trump's national address on Denver7.com beginning at 7 p.m.

DENVER — President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address tonight about election security, according to ABC News.

Trump will speak about new information he received about the 2020 election from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The White House has been cryptic about the speech's contents, saying what the president has to say "will shock you."

Primetime presidential addresses are rare and are typically reserved for nationally significant events.

Trump has long pushed debunked conspiracy theories that his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden was rigged. During Trump's first term, officials detailed efforts by Iran, China and Russia to influence the 2020 election but determined those efforts had no effect on the result.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the President needs to accept that he lost for the sake of all Americans.

"We have seen Trump weaponize the federal government against elections and democracy in his second term, and the irony is that Trump himself has undermined election security. One of his first acts after being sworn in the second time as president was disbanding the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice's work on foreign disinformation and foreign interference," Griswold said.

ABC and NBC will air Trump speech on their streaming services but won’t have live network coverage. Denver7 will stream tonight's speech at 7 p.m.

ABC said it would carry the speech on ABC News Live and ABC News Radio with “comprehensive, anchored coverage,” as well as cover it in regular network newscasts. It said its Special Report team was prepared to break into network programming to deliver live updates and reporting “should significant developments occur.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.