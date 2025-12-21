Trump rejects Colorado’s bid for federal disaster relief after fires, flooding

DENVER — President Donald Trump late Saturday denied Colorado’s request for disaster relief funding following the Elk and Lee fires and Western Slope flooding this summer.

The fires in Rio Blanco County began in August, leading Gov. Jared Polis to declare a major disaster. In October, severe flooding struck southwestern Colorado, affecting La Plata and Archuleta counties, prompting a second disaster declaration.

The Lee Fire near Meeker started in August, eventually burning over 137,000 acres and becoming the state's fifth-largest wildfire before being contained in September.

If approved, those disaster declarations would have unlocked FEMA funding to support ongoing recovery efforts and provide aid to residents and businesses impacted by the three separate events.

The governor's office said that both the fires and the flooding exceeded the criteria set by FEMA for major presidential disaster declarations, which include minimum amounts of damage and impacts to local infrastructure.

A reason for the president's denial was not provided.

On Sunday, following the denial late Saturday night, Polis and Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation called on President Trump to reverse the decision, calling the president’s actions “malicious and obscene.”

“President Trump's decision to deny Colorado’s request for critical federal assistance is unacceptable,” said Senator Michael Bennet in a statement. “Communities in Western Colorado are in serious need of help after the life-threatening flooding and historic wildfires earlier this year. Trump continues to use Coloradans for political games; it is malicious and obscene. A disaster is a disaster, regardless of what state in the country it took place. Together with Governor Polis and the Colorado delegation, I will take every available step to appeal this decision."

In his Sunday statement, Polis reiterated that residents impacted by the August fires and the October flooding deserve support rather than political maneuvering.

He said Colorado will be appealing the president's denial.

“Coloradans impacted by the Elk and Lee fires and the flooding in Southwestern Colorado deserve better than the political games President Trump is playing. One of the most amazing things to witness as Governor has been the resilience of Coloradans following a natural disaster. Their courage, strength, and willingness to help one another is unmatched – values that President Trump seems to have forgotten. I call on the President’s better angels, and urge him to reconsider these requests. This is about the Coloradans who need this support, and we won’t stop fighting for them to get what they deserve. Colorado will be appealing this decision,” said Governor Jared Polis.

According to the Revolving Door Project, President Trump has often turned down or delayed disaster relief requests, most recently from states like Virginia and Maryland.

The rejection follows an administration plan to close the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, a leading federal climate research lab.