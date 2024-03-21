Trinidad PD seizes 101 pounds of drugs during traffic stop on I-25

TRINIDAD, Colo. — More than 100 pounds of drugs were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 25 in Trinidad on Tuesday, the Trinidad Police Department announced.

According to Trinidad PD, K9 Jefe conducted a "free air sniff" around the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotic order. Officers searched the vehicle and found 72 pounds of suspected fentanyl and more than 29 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. There were also roughly 330,000 suspected fentanyl pills, according to Trinidad police.

Trinidad Police Department

The department said the street value of the drugs is $2.25 million. Investigators believe the drugs were being delivered to Colorado.

The driver, identified as Bartolo Rodriquez, was arrested for unlawful distribution/manufacture/dispensing/sale/possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (Class 1 felony) and two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (Class 4 felony). He was booked into the Las Animas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.