Tri-Town Colorado food pantry launches unique program to keep shelves full

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Food banks across Colorado have been battling the impact that rising food costs have had on the demand for food assistance and the amount of donations received.

In Firestone, the Carbon Valley Help Center has seen a 60% increase in clients served compared to 2022. So far this year, the center has helped 1,963 people and given out 29,000 pounds of food.

"I think the big increase in need is because people are living paycheck to paycheck, and the cost increases of everything from housing to utilities to food to clothes just keeps rising. So people are feeling very pinched," said Ann Schmitz, executive director of the Carbon Valley Help Center.

At times, there's more food going out to families than what's coming into the foot pantry from donations. Now, the food pantry is trying something new.

"We're looking for families, groups, churches, clubs, schools that want to adopt a shelf," said Schmitz. "It will give us the stability of knowing that we are going to have food here at least for a month."

Carbon Valley Help Center

The idea is for donors to sponsor filling up part of a shelf for at least a month at a time.

The costs vary depending on the type of item and how much of the shelf the donor is signing up to fill.

Anyone interested in adopting a shelf can email schmitzac@carbonvalleyhelpcenter.org or call 303-833-6626.