Travel around Colorado for a few bucks: Bustang fares to be cut in half in August, September

DENVER — For the second year in a row, the State of Colorado is going to cut the fares to ride the Bustang in half in August and September.

The Polis administration and Colorado Department of Transportation made the announcement on Tuesday.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this. I am thrilled to announce half-price tickets on many Bustang lines for the second year and encourage Coloradans to take advantage of this opportunity to save money,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment, and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster.”

CDOT

The following routes will have the 50% discount starting Aug. 1:



West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center

RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

The Trinidad to Pueblo Bustang Outrider route is currently free through Aug. 31.

The fares were cut in half during the summer of 2022 as well. This resulted in a 77% increase in ridership across all lines when compared to the same time period in 2021, according to CDOT.

“We are thrilled for the state to collaborate with our fellow transit agencies in the second year of this important program. This is a great opportunity for customers to give Bustang a try, enjoy a cool and comfortable ride on a hot summer day, and help reduce emissions during ozone season,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 25, 8am

Bustang buses have WiFi, power outlets, restrooms, luggage bays and bike racks. The highest full-priced fare is between Denver Union Station or Federal Center and Grand Junction, a nearly 250-mile trip that costs $43 one way. Next month, that price will cover a roundtrip journey.

For more information on Bustang service, click here.