Trapped occupants rescued after sinkhole swallows Jeep in Weld County

Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 25, 2023
DENVER — Capturing the flooding caused by heavy rain was the reason why a drone photographer stopped on a Weld County road Saturday.

Little did that photographer know, but that decision meant a quick rescue for the trapped occupants inside an upside-down Jeep.

A sinkhole opened up on Weld County Road 2 Saturday and swallowed the Jeep whole, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The drone photographer, who happened to be in the area, noticed the Jeep and called 911.

Authorities arrived on the scene and removed the occupants trapped inside the Jeep. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

