Trapped 12-year-old boy dies after he was pulled from submerged vehicle in Clear Creek

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy, trapped in a submerged vehicle in Clear Creek, died after he was pulled from the upside-down truck Saturday night.

In a press release, Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Empire Junction off-ramp from westbound Interstate 70 at 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the boy was trapped between a boulder and the truck submerged in the creek. Two women and a man who were able to escape from the truck were also injured.

Deputies and officers from the Idaho Springs and Georgetown police, and a passerby, jumped into the water and attempted to free the boy from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to lift the vehicle enough for an officer to extract the victim. But after several attempts to resuscitate the 12-year-old, the boy was pronounced deceased upon arrival at a local hospital.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Identification of the victim and the exact cause of his death will be released at a later time.