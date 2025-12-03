Transition program helps Colorado students with disabilities flourish in jobs, community

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — At Holly Creek Retirement Community, 19-year-old Giovanni “Gio” Perez delivers bread to diners, refills water glasses and clears tables. But for residents like Jeanne Wilde, Perez offers much more than service — he brings joy.

“He’s just such a personable young man and delightful to be with,” Wilde said. “We figure that all of these kids that work here are our grandchildren, and we take a very special interest in them.”

Perez is part of Littleton Public Schools’ Transition Services program, which helps students with disabilities aged 18 to 21 move successfully from high school into adult life. The program pairs participants with real-world work opportunities, teaches independent living skills like navigating public transportation, and builds social connections throughout the community.

“When I came to Holly Creek, I knew something was really gonna get really awesome here,” Perez said. “I love working with my hands, you know… getting to know people, like, from each background of real life.”

The program’s instruction is guided by each student’s strengths, interests and goals, with job coaches accompanying them into workplaces to help practice skills, problem-solve and gain independence.

“We take the students out into the community,” said job coach Becky León. “We’re with them as job coaches, as kind of just an all-around coach for them in their life skills. It allows our students to be successful post school, because they’ve been in school all their lives, and now it’s time for them to fly.”

Some students, like Perez, start out as volunteers. His work impressed staff so much that they encouraged him to apply, turning his placement into a paid job.

“He’s worked all summer independently,” León said. “He jumped right off into the deep water and taken on this responsibility, and was hired actually as an 18-year-old.”

Connections made in this environment go both ways, Wilde said.

“Absolutely, it goes both ways,” she said when asked whether the relationships are beneficial. “We were young once, but we’re not anymore, but we remember.”

Each year, about 40 students participate in the program, which emphasizes that inclusion matters in every aspect of community life — whether in the workforce, volunteering or just engaging with neighbors.

“Our wish is that every one of our students can go on and be included in our community,” León said. “They have a true connection with the residents, and that’s just something very special.”

For Perez, the program is also a stepping stone toward his dreams. Empowered by his teachers and inspired by the people he serves, he’s aiming for trade school, independence and a place of his own.

“Something of mine, I worked hard for,” he said. “Hopefully I can have my own home.”