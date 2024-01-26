Transgender Venezuelan women share their unique challenges after immigrating to US

DENVER — Migrants are already facing a lot of challenges after arriving to the United States. But those struggles go even further for two women from Venezuela, who are also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and who are now living in Denver.

The two women, who we are calling, "Ana" and "Viv" — are both transgender. They said they met at a shelter two months ago.

Ana and Viv said their bond grew quickly after realizing they had a lot in common.

"We have created a great friendship," Ana told Denver7 in Spanish. "We help each other however we can."

Although the U.S. is more accepting of the transgender community, those closest to the women have asked us to keep their real names and identities private to keep them safe.

Both fled their home countries in search of a better future — but especially to feel more safe.

Local News Denver mayor, Colorado Dems urge Washington lawmakers to act on migrant crisis Óscar Contreras

"There's so much discrimination that officials and the government don't protect us, if you watch the news there are a lot of deaths surrounding trans women in Venezuela," Ana said, in Spanish.

She told Denver7 that there are also limited options when it comes to having jobs.

"Usually trans women, the only jobs society gives us are prostituting or working in a hair salon," Ana said.

Aimee Van Ausdall and Jenny Wynn, from Denver, said they both met the women through a community Facebook page and have been stepping up to help them ever since.

"In Venezuela, LGBTQ people, and in particular, trans folks, are in a lot of danger. And so they really came here to find a better life," said Van Ausdall.

But there are still concerns surrounding their safety.

"As trans individuals, as people of color, as immigrants, new arrivals, there are a lot of people who don't like just one of those identities. So having them intersect in different ways makes them more vulnerable in each way," said Wynn. "They're in a really vulnerable situation with their identities, in that if they don't find housing, I do fear that bad things can happen."

Wynn, Van Ausdall, and other community members and organizations like It Takes A Village, are currently helping the two women secure housing.

They have a goal to find them stable housing by February, and are fundraising to raise money for a security deposit, and to help pay for rent and food.

Local News Denver mayor, Colorado Dems urge Washington lawmakers to act on migrant crisis Óscar Contreras

Ana and Viv said they're thankful for all the help and especially for crossing paths.

“We have created a beautiful friendship," Viv said.

Those supporting the women said it takes a village.

"It's kind of all they have right now, is each other. And some of us people helping — but each other is really important," Wynn added.

Both women have been getting help with housing separately but their time is running out at both sites.

Their friends have launched a GoFundMe to help them move into an apartment together next month.

Transgender Venezuelan women share their unique challenges after immigrating to US