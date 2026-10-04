Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Denver, no injuries reported

A train hit an unoccupied vehicle in Denver Saturday evening, officials say. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near S. Kalamath Street and W. Bayaud Avenue, BNSF Railway says.
Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Denver, no injuries reported
Posted

DENVER — A train hit an unoccupied vehicle in Denver Saturday evening, officials say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near S. Kalamath Street and W. Bayaud Avenue, BNSF Railway says.

They say no injuries were reported. The crossing has gates, light and bells, BNSF says.

Denver police also confirmed there was a crash but did not provide additional details.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.