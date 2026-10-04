Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Denver, no injuries reported

DENVER — A train hit an unoccupied vehicle in Denver Saturday evening, officials say.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near S. Kalamath Street and W. Bayaud Avenue, BNSF Railway says.
They say no injuries were reported. The crossing has gates, light and bells, BNSF says.
Denver police also confirmed there was a crash but did not provide additional details.
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