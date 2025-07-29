Train crashes into pickup truck in Platteville after truck drove through warning signals

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — The driver of a pickup truck suffered minor injuries when the truck was hit by a train on the tracks near County Road 38 and Highway 85 in Platteville Monday evening.

The truck was moving west on County Road 38 around 5:30 p.m. when the driver drove past warning signals at the train tracks, according to Colorado State Patrol. The tracks don’t have crossing arms.

Video from Airtracker7 showed damage to the right rear of the pickup. The driver was treated at the scene and cited for disregarding a stop at a railroad crossing, a CSP spokesperson told Denver7.

County Road 38 was closed in the aftermath of the crash.