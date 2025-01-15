Train and semi truck hauling rocks collide in Adams County; no serious injuries reported

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a semi truck hauling large rocks collided with a freight train in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. Colfax Avenue and N. Peterson Road, which is between Watkins and Bennett and southeast of the Colorado Air and Space Port.
It has not caused any major traffic issues, police said.
The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
The crash caused some of the rocks to fall on the front of the train, as seen from aerial footage.
The area should clear in a few areas.
The train did not derail, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
