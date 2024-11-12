Trail to Boulder Falls closed due to rockfall that 'damaged key trail infrastructure'

BOULDER, Colo. — The trail to Boulder Falls is closed due to a recent rockslide that damaged the trail, the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The trail to the falls, which is about 11 miles west of Boulder, is a short walk off the north side of Boulder Canyon Drive.

"This proactive visitor safety closure follows recent weather conditions that likely triggered soil movement, causing a slide that damaged key trail infrastructure designed to capture rocks and sediment from the hillside," OSMP said. "Trails are always susceptible to natural hazards and weather events, and OSMP reminds visitors to stay alert while recreating outdoors."

Climbers who access Dream Canyon through Boulder Falls should use an alternate route, such as Sugarloaf Road, OSMP said.

OSMP will assess the damage to determine what sort of repairs are needed to reopen the trail to Boulder Falls. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is not clear when that might happen or when it will reopen.

Visitors to Boulder parks can always check for current trail closures on this map or this website.