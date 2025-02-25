Watch Now
Traffic building on westbound C-470 in Littleton due to single-car crash

C-470 MP 017.75 EB : 0.7 miles E of S Santa Fe Dr/US 85
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two westbound lanes of C-470 are closed due to a single-car crash at Erickson Boulevard in Littleton.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. One person was transported to a hospital.

As of 4:45 p.m. the two right lanes were closed. A toll lane was open to allow slow-moving traffic to move past the crash. Traffic is backed up for a couple miles.

C-470 crash_Colorado Department of Transportation

CSP said it is not clear how much longer they will be investigating the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

