Traffic building on westbound C-470 in Littleton due to single-car crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two westbound lanes of C-470 are closed due to a single-car crash at Erickson Boulevard in Littleton.
Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. One person was transported to a hospital.
As of 4:45 p.m. the two right lanes were closed. A toll lane was open to allow slow-moving traffic to move past the crash. Traffic is backed up for a couple miles.
CSP said it is not clear how much longer they will be investigating the crash.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.