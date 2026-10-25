Trader Joe's to open new location in Denver in 2027

Trader Joe's is opening its second store in Denver, the grocery store announced this month.
The new location will be located at 8564 E. Northfield Blvd. near the Avenues of Northfield mall.
An opening date has not yet been announced, but Trader Joe's said it's working hard to open doors in 2027.
The store will be the ninth in Colorado. Other locations are in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Parker and Westminster.
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