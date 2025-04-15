Trader Joe's adding another Colorado location

DENVER — The popular supermarket chain Trader Joe’s is expanding in the Centennial State and adding another location in the Denver metro area.
The company announced Tuesday that it plans to open a store in Westminster.
The location of the new Westminster store is 9350 Sheridan Boulevard.
This will be the company’s 11th Colorado location.
An exact opening date was not provided. However, the company hopes to open the Westminster location sometime this year.
