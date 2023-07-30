Toxic algae bloom forces closure of Cherry Creek Reservoir section

DENVER — The West Shades area of Cherry Creek Reservoir has been closed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after an algal toxin was discovered in collected water samples.

The water samples collected by the CPW this week noted the elevated presence of microcystin, a toxic blue-green algae, according to a release.

All swimming, paddleboarding and wading activities are prohibited at the marina and West Shades area, but boating and fishing are not prohibited, the CPW said.

Other recreation areas at Cherry Creek State Park are not impacted by the closure.

“All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets,” Cherry Creek Operations Manager Larry Butterfield said in the release. “Contact with the water could cause minor skin rashes and make pets ill. Dogs need to be on-leash to keep them from drinking or playing in the bloom.”

The CPW said to check for updates on its website.