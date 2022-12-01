Tour bus driver accused of sideswiping more than 30 cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The driver of a tour bus faces multiple charges after he allegedly sideswiped more than 30 cars in southwest Boulder on Wednesday evening.

The Boulder Police Department said the tour bus struck and sideswiped at least 32 cars along the north side of Pleasant Street, starting from the 900 block and going east to the 1200 block.

Nobody was inside any of the cars. There were no injuries, police said.

On Thursday morning, the department said it had identified the bus driver, and he was unaware that he had struck any vehicles.

The bus driver faces charges of multiple counts of a hit-and-run crash and careless driving.

Anybody who's vehicle was struck is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Ward at 720-601-4228 or WardS@bouldercolorado.gov with reference case number 22-11868.

No other details were immediately available.