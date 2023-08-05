Tornado touches down near Peyton in El Paso County; strong thunderstorms possible for Denver

DENVER — A confirmed tornado touched down near Peyton in El Paso County Saturday. The area was under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was located seven miles northwest of Peyton and moving east at 40 mph.

Leigh Perry was traveling on Colorado 83 near Walker Road when she captured video and photos of the tornado. Perry shared the videos and photos on Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook page.

Tornado touches down near Peyton

There are no reports of damage at this time.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the central and southern portions of the Front Range and most of the Eastern Plains until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Scattered storms Saturday afternoon

Strong to severe storm activity will be possible after 2 p.m. across the plains. The strongest cells have the potential to produce golf ball size hail, brief heavy rain and damaging winds.

The biggest threat for such storms will be south and east of the metro area, through early evening. Skies will gradually clear statewide tonight.