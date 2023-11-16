Watch Now
Tina Peters sues Merrick Garland, Jena Griswold seeking end to criminal investigations over election breach

Key figure in 2020 election conspiracies alleges state and federal investigations violated her constitutional rights
tina peters election night primary
Thomas Peipert/AP
Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
tina peters election night primary
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:57:11-05

Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters this week sued state and federal officials — including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland — seeking to stop any criminal investigation and prosecution of her related to her conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver on Monday, alleges government officials violated her constitutional rights through their investigations into her alleged misconduct as an election official.

The lawsuit comes months before Peters is scheduled to stand trial in Mesa County. She faces seven felony charges for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in 2021 in search of proof of the false conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump.

The charges against her include multiple counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one count of criminal impersonation, among others.

Peters has pleaded not guilty and has contended the charges are politically motivated.

Continue reading on The Denver Post.

