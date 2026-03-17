Tina Peters found not guilty of assault in prison scuffle, guilty on lesser violation

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found not guilty of assaulting another inmate after a brief scufffle in January, though she was convicted of a lesser charge, the Department of Corrections said.

Peters had a disciplinary hearing on March 10, nearly two months after she grabbed a fellow inmate and shoved her into the middle of a prison room. While she was cleared of a Corrections Department assault violation, Peters was found guilty of “unauthorized absence,” which effectively means she left her assigned area or was in a place she shouldn’t have been.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Alondra Gonzalez-Garcia said the two charges stemmed from the same January incident. She said she wasn’t certain if Peters had faced any disciplinary measures for the lesser charge. According to a copy of Peters’ prison file, she had previously received at least four negative write-ups from prison officials for minor offenses.

Last week, an X account run by Peters’ supporters announced that the clerk, who is serving a nine-year term of incarceration after being convicted of several felonies in 2024, had been found not guilty. The department said last week that she was given an initial — though informal — determination after her March 10 hearing but that the decision wasn’t formalized until Monday.

Peters’ attorneys, Peter Ticktin and John Case, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday evening.

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