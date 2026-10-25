Timnath mayor urges Poudre school board to delay proposed school closure

The Poudre School District’s board of education will make its final vote this week on a plan to close nine schools and consolidate two others.

Denver7 has learned the town of Timnath is asking the district to pause the proposed closure of Timnath Elementary for at least one year.

“Timnath Elementary is aged but has never been more vibrant. To stop this school’s heartbeat without first exploring all viable remedies would be a failure of conscience by all involved,” Timnath Mayor Robert Axmacher said in a letter to the school district.

The mayor said the town is willing to fund an independent consultant and partner with the district to explore alternatives to permanent closure.

“Provided the school board votes to pause the proposed Timnath Elementary closure for at least one year, we will immediately partner with you to stand up a task force comprised of town, district, parent, and community representatives. The task force will be charged with identifying viable alternatives to permanent closure of the school and a clear strategy for timely implementation,” the mayor added.

"Timnath Elementary is at 95% capacity. We are a full and vibrant school with a great culture and great test scores. We're also in one of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado. So it was very shocking," said Timnath Elementary School parent Kristen Tatti. "My request would be that they take them up on that offer, and that we could keep our our wonderful school open."

Denver7 Timnath Elementary School parent Kristen Tatti

The town council is set to consider setting aside funding during a budget work session on Tuesday.

Denver7 reached out to the district for comment but has not heard back.

If the plan is approved, eight elementary schools and one middle school would close with Centennial High School and Poudre Community Academy consolidating into one school.

Denver7 Poudre School District’s consolidation plan

Some students would be reassigned to other schools, while others would remain within changed school boundaries.

“Consolidating any of these schools does not make these distances or the barriers our children face disappear,” Poudre School District parent Jenna Luna said.

The district committee, which is made up of parents, faculty, and staff, said its recommendation is aimed at addressing declining enrollment and underused school buildings with savings estimated to be around $8 million every year.

The committee said its proposal follows months of analysis, with 89% of committee members agreeing on the final recommendation to the board.

But for some families, the potential closures would mean more than a change in schools.

Parent Jenna Luna said losing her kids’ school could force her family to reconsider whether they can continue living in the community.

Denver7 Poudre School District parent Jenna Luna

“There are a lot of families who cannot drive the distance, a lot of families who don't want to drive the distance, who are fearful of their kids' safety, and so they will either move out of the district or they will home school,” Luna told Denver7.

The school board will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday as well. If approved, the changes would take effect at the beginning of the 2027-2028 school year.